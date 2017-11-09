Stalwarts want presidential hopefuls to attend conference

ANC stalwarts say they hope all presidential hopefuls in the race to succeed President Jacob Zuma will be part of the 500 people expected to attend their consultative conference, which kicks off next week.

The group of stalwarts hosted a press briefing in Johannesburg to provide an update on preparations ahead of the conference.

ANC veteran and head of communication at the Thabo Mbeki Foundation Thami Ntenteni said the consultative conference is just as critical as those hosted by the party in the past.

“The first consultative conference that is monumental is the Morogoro consultative conference. Furthermore, the Kabwe conference. All of which are significant because of the decisions that were taken in such conferences,” Ntenteni said.

The stalwarts have been lobbying the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) for months, to host a consultative conference to address what it previously labeled as a crisis of leadership in the party.

“When the stalwarts engaged with the leadership, they approached them as members of the ANC and they are not party to any factions. The need for the conference is because of the love of the ANC.”

In March, members of the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) said they were against hosting the conference.

Meanwhile, ANC veteran and former local government minister Sydney Mufamadi said the presidential hopefuls were invited so they could articulate to the veterans what they stand for.

“The mark of a good leader is the willingness to listen and we are creating such a platform where people can speak openly to each other about the state of the ANC. This is a legacy we plan to realise,” Mufamadi said.

However, Mufamadi also warned that the elective conference in December faces a threat of instability.

-Siphiwe Mchunu