Start 2018 with a bang

With an exciting line-up of some of the world’s renowned acts such as America’s much loved hip hop DJ, rapper and producer Cocoa Chanelle, award-winning British singer-songwriter Laura Mvula and Mzansi’s very own Black Coffee, local revellers will be spoiled for choice with jam-packed New Year’s Eve celebrations to help them usher in the new year with a bang.

Set to rival all other celebrations, Johannesburg’s reputation for quietening down over the festive season will end when local and global music fans descend on Constitution Hill for the most memorable year-end party ever, the first ever AfroPunk Joburg.

Kwaito legend Thebe, who’s been rocking South Africa’s dance floors since the early 1990s, will be joined by the major SA music force, DJ Cleo, Durban Gqom crew Rudeboyz featuring this year’s breakout star Sho Madjozi and NY-based Ghanaian artist JoJo Abot.

Also added to the bill are the exciting new artists who won the recently held AfroPunk Battle of the Bands, Amplified by Hunter’s Edge final – future kwaito creators Stiff Pap and Kasi rock act Automatic Live.

They will join Anderson Paadk and The Free Nationals, King Tha Vs Blk Jks, Petite Noir, Blitz The Ambassador, Laura Mvula, Black Motion, Theo Parrish, The Brother Moves On, Nakhane, Spoek Mathambo, OKZharp and Manthe Ribane, Nonku Phiri, Gods Sons and Daughters, DJ Lag, DJ Doowap, DJ Kenzhero, Kid Fonque and Urban Village.

House and urban music lovers will be treated to an evening of unparalleled party spirit from none other than the world famous DJ Cocoa Chanelle, who’s among the headlining acts at Time Square, South Africa’s NYE Block Party on Sunday.

Listed in Vibe Magazine as one of the top 17 DJs in the US, the Hot 97 and Kiss FM DJ is one of three international mix masters on the bill for the party which also includes top 10 SA DJs such as Black Coffee, Euphonik, Kent, Vin Deysel, Dino Bravo, Ready D, Jazzy D, Black Motion and Ralf Gum.

Fashioned along the lines of the world’s biggest New Year’s parties, the Time Square’s party will be an audiovisual spectacular of epic proportions in the newly launched Sun Arena.

The raging party kicks off at 4 pm on Sunday and will take revellers well past dawn on the first day of 2018. Tickets are available at Computicket and are priced from R390.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Last Dance concert in Richards Bay on NYE. Hosted by the uMhlathuze municipality and the KZN department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, the event pulled in more than 10000 spectators last year. Headliners for the all night concert include Oskido, Dj Tira, MiCasa, Babes Wodumo and Amanda Black among others.

Economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Sihle Sikalala said: “The event is a crowd puller and is good for tourism as those who find themselves in the area of Richards Bay will have somewhere to go. The event has made those who didn’t know Richards Bay existed know about it.”

The city of Tshwane will mark the end of the year in spectacular style again with its annual free NYE countdown at the Caledonian Stadium.

Bringing communities together to give thanks for the support they have given the city’s leadership, visitors can look forward to broad live entertainment from the likes of Dr Malinga, Black Motion, DJ Maphorisa, Kwesta and many more artists.

tankisok@thenewage.co.za