Oscar Pistorius has shown regret but not remorse: State Prosecutor

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein has heard that the six-year sentence imposed on Oscar Pistorius for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp is shockingly low in relation to the crime committed.

This was the submission made on Friday by state prosecutor Adv. Andrea Johnson as she argues for the court to impose a harsher sentence on the former Paralympic star.

Johnson argued to the court that Pistorius had yet to show genuine remorse for his actions adding that Judge Thokozile Masipa had committed an error by elevating his feelings of regret to genuine remorse.

However, Justice Bosielo countered saying Pistorius had previously attempted to make contact with the Steenkamp family to apologise to them but they denied his request.

WATCH: Advocate Andrea Johnson makes submission on behalf of the state (Full submission)

Johnson argues that Judge Masipa erred by elevating #OscarPistorius regret but regret is not the same as genuine remorse #Dstv405 pic.twitter.com/sHDtLRvij6 — ANN7 (@ANN7tv) November 3, 2017

Johnson is currently arguing that #OscarPistorius has not shown "genuine" remorse for Reeva Steenkamp's death. — ANN7 (@ANN7tv) November 3, 2017

Johnson says #OscarPistorius has not provided an exact explanation for "why" he fired the four shots that ended Steenkamps life. — ANN7 (@ANN7tv) November 3, 2017

The Paralympic athlete shot dead Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013, when he fired four times through the door of his bedroom toilet — an act, he says, that came from mistaking her for a burglar.

Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide — the equivalent of manslaughter — in 2014, but the appeal court in Bloemfontein upgraded his conviction to murder in 2015.

Pistorius, 30, who is being held at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre prison in Pretoria, will not be in court on Friday.

TNA Reporter