State capture claims under Parliament scrutiny

STATE capture allegations will take centre stage in Parliament this week.

The public enterprises committee starts its probe into Eskom tomorrow, while on Wednesday, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is scheduled to appear before the mineral resources portfolio committee to answer to allegations of state capture.

Tomorrow’s oversight meeting is one of more than 40 committee meetings scheduled to take place in Parliament this week.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly will debate the emancipation and empowerment of women.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Between tomorrow and Thursday, cabinet ministers, who form the economic cluster, will answer questions in the National Council of Provinces.

The ministers of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Rural Development and Land Reform, as well as Mineral Resources are scheduled to answer questions tomorrow.

The ministers of Environmental Affairs, Telecommunications and Postal Services and Communications are expected to respond to questions on Wednesday.

On Thursday the ministers of Science and Technology, Public Enterprises as well as Tourism will respond to questions.

Annual reports of government entities and budget review and recommendation (BRR) teports, which help Parliament to evaluate service delivery commitments, continue to feature strongly at other scheduled committee meetings.

The BRR reports must be finalised before the medium term budget policy statement in Parliament later this month.

