State Capture inquiry terms to be released tomorrow

Justice Minister Micheal Masutha has confirmed that the terms of reference for the much anticipated judicial commission of inquiry into state capture will be released on Thursday.

According to Masutha the terms of reference for the probe were signed by President Jacob Zuma yesterday.

The Justice minister confirmed that the legal team from his department began the process of drafting the terms of reference shortly after President Jacob Zuma’s announcement to establish an inquiry into State Capture as per the orders of the North Gauteng High Court.

“The publication of these terms of reference will be followed by the release of the regulations which give the Commission the legal competence to conduct the investigation. This includes the power of the Chairperson to subpoena witnesses and of search and seizure,” Masutha said in a statement.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said the terms of reference to the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture should not stray from issues raised in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s state of capture report.

Briefing journalists at the office of the Chief Justice in Midrand, Zondo said that while President Jacob Zuma had the constitutional powers to “fix” the scope to which the commission would investigate the allegations, Madonsela’s report was the basis from which the commission would conduct its business.

Earlier this month on January 9, Zuma announced the establishment of the commission and that the commission should have broader terms of reference.

–TNA Reporter