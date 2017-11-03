State Security demands Zuma book recall

The South African State Security Agency (SSA) has issued a letter of a cease and desist to the publishers of the “The President’s keepers”.

The agency has threatened to take the publishers to court for further distribution of the book.

“The SSA is further threating to go to court to get an interdict preventing publishers from further distribution, further, printing, and publishing or promotion of the book,” the SSA said.

The book is written by a renowned journalist Jacques Pauw, titled the “The President’s Keeper”. In the book, Pauw alleges that President Jacob Zuma has not been complying with tax laws and that he was receiving a one million salary since at the first of his term as head of state.

Earlier, on Friday South African Revenue Service also issued a statement relying on its concern over the contravention of Chapter 6 of the Tax Administration Act (TAA) 28 of 2011, especially Section 69 which prohibits the disclosure of taxpayer information by a SARS official or former SARS official.

The revenue also cleared its Commissioner Tom Moyane, from the allegations stated in the book that Moyane was protecting Zuma in avoiding making him account for not paying his tax.

“SARS wishes to point out that the allegations pertaining to the President Zuma’s tax affairs refer to events that occurred prior to Commissioner Moyane assuming his current position. That fact alone should be more than enough to end such reckless speculation and treacherous narrative,” Sars said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the SSA says that a letter sent this week also sought to explain that the book contains parts that are in contravention of the intelligence service act, act 65 of 200.

“As our clients is constitutionally mandated to ensure that security of state and protect the identity of its members and agents, it has a duty to act In instance where such security is breached either by disclosure of its legitimate operational methods, classified documents, as well as identity of its agents,” the agency said.

-TNA Reporter