State wants ‘expert’ evidence struck from dagga couple’s case

The trial of the dagga couple Julian Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke to have dagga legalised at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria resumes on Thursday.

The couple has approached the courts challenging for the legislation and the banning of the use of the cannabis in all forms.

Dagga couple on Thursday waited a ruling on evidence submitted by experts. The State wants to have the evidence presented by the couple to be struck off the record. The lawyer representing the couple referred to this application as “vexatious”.

“We are still fighting to have Donald Abraham’s evidence in the court, they want to struck it off,” said the dagga couple. The couple claims that this is a delaying tactic.

The trial has been delayed since the beginning after the court spent the first two days hearing arguments regarding live streaming of the court proceedings. The state has now granted for the trial to be live-streamed.

Meanwhile, the couple on Monday further denied the allegations that the cannabis was a gateway drug because it could lead to a use of more addictive drugs.

“I think the people who still think it’s a gateway drug have a personal responsibility to find out why there are not 20 million heroin addicts in South Africa when there are 20 million people who use this plant.

“Why is there no scourge of heroin in the rural areas where this plant is growing?” Stobbs said.

The couple’s fight for the legalisation of the plant continues to be met by anti legalisation protesters outside court. The protesters maintain the use of dagga is harmful.

