StateCapture terms of reference: What you need to know

The much-anticipated terms of reference for the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture have been published.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Commission will be guided by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state of capture report.

2. Determine allegations whether former Deputy Minister of Finance Mcebisi Jonas and Ms [Vytie] Mentor were offered Cabinet posts by the Gupta family.

3. Whether the appointment of any minister was disclosed to the Gupta family or any other unauthorised person before such appointments were formally made.

4. Whether President Jacob Zuma or any ministers (including deputy ministers) or officials facilitating the unlawful awarding of tenders by SOEs to benefit the Gupta family or any other family, individual or corporate entity doing business with government.

5. Nature and extent of corruption, if any, in the awarding of contracts, tenders to companies, business entities or organisations by public entities.

6. Whether there were any irregularities, undue enrichment, corruption and undue influence in the awarding of contracts, mining licenses, government advertising in The New Age newspaper and any other governmental service in the business dealings of the Gupta family.

7. Whether any minister, including deputy ministers, unlawfully or corruptly or improperly intervened in the matter of the closing of banking facilities for Gupta-owned companies.

8. Whether two senior advisers appointed by former Finance Minister Des Van Rooyen to National Treasury were appointed without following proper procedures.

-TNA Reporter