Statistics can never reveal the essence of a people

Understanding human behaviour is a monumental endeavour, particularly when it comes to black people.

In his latest book, Stamped From The Beginning, this year’s winner of the US National Book award for non-fiction, Ibram X Kendi, convincingly disqualifies almost everything we thought we knew about the black race and challenges long established thinking by intellects such as WEB Du Bois, James Baldwin and OR Tambo in ways that make one admire just how much intelligence evolves in giving us better tools to understand our plight.

For example, South Africa’s statistician general Dr Pali Lehohla makes stereotypical statements in interpreting his statistics, delving into areas of psychology of a black and coloured child and into their economic behaviour and then jumping into his nonsensical narrative the idea that that white people are our development “pace-setters”.

This is not only it not irritating but makes one also question the ease with which Lehohla thinks he can move around disciplines with his statistics vehicle without understanding his limits.

Let’s tackle some of the bizarre comments that shows how shallowly he seeks to interpret his statistics. Speaking to Cathy Mohlahlane after the release of the Municipality Financial Census 2015-16, Lehohla ventures into an offensive link between 62% of kids born without fathers and the 2015 #FeesMustFall protest. It defies all social analysis that one would think #FeesMustFall is a product of fatherless children.

It’s an explanation from those black people who have become lazy in their thinking, fat with their little comforts and see all protests as led by the poor and marginalised.

It’s the kind of thinking that offended people like Steve Biko. Let’s put it categorically, there is nothing wrong with black people. There is nothing wrong with marginalised black people.

The idea that black people need to do something to humanise themselves or catch up with white people is offensive and #uncletomish. Lehohla is blind to the fact that one of the leaders of #FeesMustFall was Frank Chikana’s son and another was Dr Max Price’s son, the vice-chancellor of UCT, and yet another was Brian Molefe’s son.

These are sons of prominent individuals who have done extremely well – both as fathers and as leading individuals in SA society. In fact when Frank Chikana went to fetch his son from a prison cell, he did not see the need to reprimand him, the son had seen a cause worth fighting for.

The biggest problem with Lehohla is that he sees white people as pacesetters with whom the black child must catch up. Despite the obvious issues of white people’s historical subjugation of the black child and the need to deal with the injustices of the past, these elements are lost to Lehohla as he ventures on a government-bashing exercise.

The idea that those whose entire job is to watch others doing their jobs and thinks they have all the answers is offensive and annoying. Is it too much to ask from Lehohla to simply give us the statistics and leave the interpretation to policy makers.

He is over-stretching his hand and doing a terrible job of it. Speaking at the release of a report on

poverty and economic growth in Durban last month, Lehohla said education was only a low priority in South Africa – with many believing that a matric certificate was sufficient and no further qualifications and skills were needed to be a part of a competitive workforce. How Lehohla arrives at such a conclusion defies reality.

With government’s annual budget going to health, social development and education, it’s not clear who is not prioritising education.

With so many kids being turned away from universities because universities are full, who is not prioritising education?

Lehohla speaks like someone who has just arrived in the country and analyses statistics with no appreciation of its history. Three examples If blacks are not educated, it can only mean they don’t take education seriously, is his conclusion.

If blacks are robbed more than whites, it’s because they don’t have tertiary education to make a home in better neighbourhoods. If more blacks than whites are unemployed, it’s because they don’t want to be tertiary educated.

As Lehohla prepares to leave his office after nearly two decades at Stats SA, he leaves a

terrible legacy as a would be administrator who became ideologically confused.

Yonela Diko is a media strategist