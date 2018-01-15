Stay away from H&M stores: Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has on Monday called on South Africans to stay away from H&M stores after the recent ‘racist’ advert saga.

“We should stay away from H&M and if I were H&M I would not even open the stores because the unannounced actions of the EFF may continue if there is no positive response from H&M,” he said.

Malema said that the EFF will be meeting with H&M after its supporters protested in H&M stores in Gauteng and Limpopo Malls on Saturday over the ‘offensive’ advert.

The store issued an apology earlier last week for their criticized advert, which featured a black child modeling their clothes with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle”.

“They have sent a message indicating an intention to engage with the EFF, and we are trying to set up a meeting for this week.

“We will demand that H&M should after apologizing adopt a charity of their choice and send clothes to that charity, and as a sign of showing remorse they should also ensure that some percentage of their clothes are produced here in South Africa,” he said.

Malema fired shots at those who claimed that the actions by the EFF were costing people jobs.

“Those who claim to know that we are costing people jobs do not actually know that H&M is costing SA a lot of jobs because they bring their clothes from outside SA, they are not producing here,” he said.

As a sign of commitment, Malema urged people not to practice racism and the store must do practical things to show that they are remorseful.

Malema has since been clear that their actions do not intend to seek closure of the stores in the country.

“Our intention is to put systems in place to correct them and therefore the closure of H&M is the last resort.”

He said that the party was sending a message to the store and the message was not directed to H&M only.

“The message was directed to all racists individually and collectively including institutions that have institutionalized racism that the time for talking is over, it has to stop now or else there will be radical consequences for those who continue to humiliate black people because of the colour of their skin.”

