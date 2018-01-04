National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) has welcomed the 2017 National Senior Certificate (NSC) improved overall pass rate of 75.1%.

NAPTOSA’s President Nkosiphendule Ntantala commended Department of Basic Education on its management of 2017 NSC examination involving 629 155 candidates.

“NAPTOSA notes that this figure is 45 000 less than 2016 NSC cohort.

“The stringent measures employed by the National and Provincial Departments of Education aimed at increasing the integrity of the NSC examination, reducing question paper leakages and copying that marred previous NSC examinations is applauded,” Ntantala said.

He said the lesson learned is that it is possible to ensure examination integrity and commended all teachers and invigilators who made the process largely incident-free.

“Steady improvement in results is indicative of a maturing system, especially considering that this, 2017 Matric cohort faced challenges of changing curriculums in their schooling career.”

Ntantala also welcomed the quality of Bachelors’ passes and the improved school district performances.

“Although the focus is on those candidates who have been successful in the 2017 examination, NAPTOSA wishes to encourage those candidates who were unsuccessful to return to school to complete NSC or to explore other options such as the part-time option of completing the NSC that are available.”

