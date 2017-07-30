Steel slump continues

STEEL maker ArcelorMittal continued its slump as it reported further losses for the half-year ended June. The group forecast growth for the second half after headline losses increased to R1.1bn for the period.

The company said its results were negatively impacted in the first half of the year by the weakening South African economy. “The domestic and export steel markets in which ArcelorMittal South Africa operates are extremely constrained because of minimal local

investment and infrastructure spend, high raw material costs and the volatility

of the exchange rate.”

Local apparent steel consumption decreased by 3.8% as a result of subdued economic growth. In addition, South Africa and key African markets continue to import large quantities of steel, especially from China.

Despite import duties and designation of steel, half a million tons of steel were still imported into South Africa. To address the surge in imports, safe guards for hot-rolled products have been approved by the government and the implementation is pending.

Business confidence in South Africa declined further as a result of the recession, with a 0.7% decrease in GDP during the first quarter of this year, the downgrade to sub investment grade and the highest unemployment rate since 2004.

ArcelorMittal South Africa said it had implemented various initiatives to return the group to profitability and to generate positive cash flows. In the second half of the year, domestic

steel demand is expected to remain subdued due to low economic growth and lack of infrastructure spend.

The flat steel business will benefit from the implementation of safeguard duties in the second half of the year. Export markets are expected to be more resilient. However, projections are that Africa will experience a growth in demand in the order of 2.3%.

No dividends were declared for the six months ended June 30.

thelman@thenewage.co.za

-Thelma Ngoma