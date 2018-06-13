Steenhuisen tries to convince committee on Mkhwebane’s inquiry

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip John Steenhuisen has had a tough time trying to convince the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services to hold an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Steenhuisen was referred to the Committee by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete after he wrote a letter asking that the National Assembly speed up the procedures to remove the Public Protector in terms of Section 194 of the constitution.

Committee Chairperson Mathole Motshekga raised his concerns about a party chief whip approaching the committee as a complainant.

“Next time, other parties’ chief whips will write to this committee because they saw you doing it,” Motshekhga said.

There have been increased calls for Mkhwebane to be removed from her position after her report into the apartheid era bailout of Bankorp was set aside by the North Gauteng High Court.

Mkhwebane had also called for the mandate of the Reserve Bank to be changed.

She was also ordered to pay some of the Reserve Bank and Absa’s legal costs in her personal capacity.

Earlier today, Mkhwebane apologised to the committee for not honouring its invitation to appear in front of it last week to answer questions about the rules governing the appointment of staff and special advisers in her office, and why she did not send her deputy to brief the committee last week in her absence.

Steenhuisen was also asked if he brought the request in his personal capacity or was it on behalf of the DA, given that there were members of the DA on the committee who would have to decide if the inquiry goes ahead.

-Afro Voice Reporter