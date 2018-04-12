Steinhoff board under fire

LABOUR federation Fedusa yesterday called for Steinhoff’s acting chairperson, Heather Sonn, to oust the company’s audit committee chairperson, Steve Booysen.

At least 95% of Steinhoff’s value on the JSE was wiped off by a scandal which engulfed the company in November.

Fedusa said there was no way that as head of audit, that Booysen was unaware of the scandal which saw Steinhoff’s share price tumble from R45 to R3. It said it wanted Booysen’s resignation to be accompanied by the restructuring of the company’s board. “Our public sector affiliates, are outraged that the loss of nearly R250bn in shares is ultimately a major loss to many pensioners,” general secretary Dennis George said.

He said it was clear that Steinhoff and its shareholders were the victims of major corporate fraud, the largest in South Africa’s history.

“With Steinhoff’s annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for next week on Friday in Cape Town, Fedusa will support its public sector affiliates’ campaign for a new board that puts public servants’ fiduciary interests above corruption and greed with all necessary resources,” George said.

He said this specifically included bringing the fraud and corrupt people to light as soon as possible and to set a clear direction for the future of the company to preserve the best interest of shareholders, employees and stakeholders.

Fedusa’s public sector unions’ representatives were expected to attend the AGM while thousands of their members and other stakeholders would hold pickets outside the venue that will culminate in a media conference addressed by the general secretary and the unions’ leadership.

