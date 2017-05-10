‘Stellenbosch Nazi posters out of line’

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) believes posters displaying Nazi symbolism on the Stellenbosch University are out of step with the dialogue on varsities.

“It is completely out of step with the national dialogue that is trying to make universities a more transformative place. We are currently talking about decolonisation of education and values of access to higher education so this is completely out of step with the national dialogue and mood,” said SAJBD Cape Council director, Joshua Hovsha.

Images making use of stereotypical Nazi propaganda style posters popped up on campus with a heading “The Anglo Afrikaner Student” and a slogan “Fight for Stellenbosch”.

The posters advertised a meeting organised by a group calling itself the New Right.

Hovsha described the posters as “immensely offensive” adding that they displayed the “forever cruel notion of one racial groupings being superior to another.”

Following complaints regarding the posters the University management has condemned the posters adding that it would launch an investigation.

“Not only is the message of the posters totally unacceptable; it is also contrary to our institution’s values. There seems to be deliberate mischief-making involved, and if that should be the case, disciplinary steps will be taken,” said Stellenbosch Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Wim de Villiers.

The SAJBD said it was pleased with the steps the university has taken to address the matter and that it would keep an eye on developments.

” We are currently aware that Stellenbosch University has issued a statement that they are pursuing this fully and that their equality unit is investigating this. We are comfortable with this and we are observing the process and we are grateful there is such a unit in Stellenbosch,” Hovsha said.

“We would like to see them get to the bottom of this and we believe that the university should have the right to investigate and to make this right on their own campus.”

