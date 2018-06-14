Stepdad accused of rape to receive treatment for multiple injuries

The 43-year-old man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter will remain in custody to allow for further investigations and so that he can receive treatment for his multiple injuries.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect his victim’s identity, made a brief appearance in the Verulam Family Court, under heavy police guard.

His matter was postponed to 25 June and he will remain in custody at the Verulam police station.

Furious community members filled up the courtroom to see the man accused of raping his stepdaughter, allowing other men to rape her in exchange for money and keeping her captive in a house with sealed windows.

Angry #Verulam community members try to force their way in to the Verulam Family Court following a last minute change in courts for the #VerulamRape matter. The matter was initially set to be heard at the Verulam Magistrates Court. @afroworldview @AfroVoiceLIVE pic.twitter.com/eZydjWthy0 — Sibongiseni Maphumulo (@SiboMaphumulo) June 14, 2018

The man appeared in court with a swollen face and covered in bruises after a mob attacked him on Monday night after a neighbour discovered his step-daughter in the house where there were also sex toys that were allegedly being used on the child.

The girl is alleged to have endured long-term sexual abuse from her stepfather following the death of her mother when she was five.

The abuse came to light when a neighbour to the backroom dwelling questioned the child on Tuesday about a used condom that she had found at the informal settlement.

On Thursday the neighbour of the accused outside the court said that he wasn’t aware of the extent of abuse.

“I wasn’t aware that he was raping his child. I just heard her saying, dad you are hurting me,” he said.

Previously, another neighbour, who cannot be named to protect her identity, said the child had opened up to her about the continued rapes.

“She said he used to touch her and make her watch adult movies before having sex with her,” the neighbour said.

The #VerulamChildRape suspect rushed out of court heavily guarded as angry community members are baying for his blood. #VerulamRape @AfroVoiceLIVE @afroworldview pic.twitter.com/nBuLCcvp6g — Sibongiseni Maphumulo (@SiboMaphumulo) June 14, 2018

-Afro Voice Reporter