Stokvels garner R25bn as safe savings

The uniquely African savings solution, stokvels, have gained popularity over the years with research indicating that there are 8.6 million individuals belonging to more than 421000 stokvels in South Africa, with a collective value of R25bn.

A stokvel is a savings or investment group, usually made up of like-minded individuals with similar goals, to which members regularly contribute an agreed amount. The group then decides on how that money is shared, whether that is a monthly payout or invested and then shared at the end of the year.

Some stokvels invest their money in long-term investment products such as property or a business venture. Vusi Ndwandwe, managing executive of Absa, said that while the term stokvel was uniquely South African, the group savings model is prevalent across Africa. “Joining a stokvel is the easiest way to save up for something special or to pay for an unforeseen expense. Saving in a group cuts across gender, age and even social class among South Africa’s African black communities,” he said.

For many South Africans stokvels are more than just savings vehicles, they are a safety net, providing a much needed cash injection when times are tough and also a social network that can offer help and advice when needed. Stokvels have also become an important means of fighting poverty and helping poor people stay out of debt and helping to reduce their reliance on loan sharks. The South African government has also acknowledged the role of stokvels, helping to create a conducive environment for banks to offer formal savings products and processes to assist stokvels in keeping their money safe, while earning interest.

Today 41% of the stokvels are banked and this serves to bring more South Africans into the formal financial services sector giving them access to other savings, investment and protection offerings. Not to be confused with pyramid schemes, which promise too good to be true returns on investments and use other investors’z contributions to pay these returns, stokvels offers transparency on how returns are generated thanks to clear record keeping. “People should be wary of people offering them out of this world returns on their savings and calling it a stokvel.

Stokvels are a secure savings method, which you should not view as a quick way of getting rich. Instead think of it is as a safe place to keep your money until such time as you need it.”

