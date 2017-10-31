Stomach the apartheid SA flag, says Steve Hofmeyr

Controversial Afrikaans music singer and activist Steve Hofmeyr has defended the display of the old apartheid South African flag by marching farmers on Monday rejecting the rainbow nation notion saying ‘unity is a myth’

​He also called ​on South Africans to ‘stomach’ things that offend them.

“Our new flag is atrocious! ​R​ather get used to a diverse nation. Unity is a myth. Tolerance is everything. And a solution to this scourge is primary,” the singer said on Twitter.

Hofmeyr defended the protest saying that the ​#​BlackMonday themed action was peaceful and civil.

“And flags and anthems not unconstitutional. Develop a stomach for things that offend you, but don’t cost you. Welcome to the belated South African. Not for sissies. Develop a African hide for what,” he said.

The singer further lambasted the South African flag saying that murder statistics under the new countries flag were ​”​equally atrocious.”

Flags versus murder rates? Are you serious? My answer: pic.twitter.com/wpY7MDtolw — Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) October 31, 2017

-TNA Reporter