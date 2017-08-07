Storm erupts around Manana

As millions of South Africans are gearing to celebrate Women’s Day tomorrow, a storm has erupted over the head of Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mduduzi Manana, who allegedly assaulted three women at a Johannesburg restaurant at the weekend.

Manana has apologised for the incident at the Cubana Restaurant in Fourways north of Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

The assault caused a stir on social media platforms, after one victim, Mandisa Duma, posted images showing her badly bruised face and body.

The ANC Women’s League and the Ministry of Women in the Presidency condemned the attack while civil society groups and opposition parties called for Manana to be jailed and fired from his position.

“We shall not sit back and allow this blatant act of thuggery and women abuse. We call for this clown to be out of office then straight to jail,” Forum 4 Service Delivery Youth national youth convenor, Kgothatso Ramautswa said.

Duma yesterday recounted the incident.

“My cousin Thando Mahlaba and my friend Thina Maphipha were about to leave Cubana when we were assaulted by Manana and a group of friends. They hit, kicked and pulled our hair. Our friend was thrown out when she attempted to help us. No one helped us, people just stood there and watched,” Duma said.

Duma confirmed she opened a case of assault at the Douglasdale police station.

Yesterday Manana issued an apology.

“I wish to apologise unreservedly to Mandisa Duma, her family, the government of South Africa and all South Africans and women in particular, for the incident that happened at the weekend,” Manana said.

He said regardless of the provocation, he should have exercised restraint.

“That shameful incident should not have happened. I know that my actions and those of the people in my company have disappointed and hurt many people in the country. As a leader, I should have known better and acted better. I will subject myself fully to the process of the law and give it my full cooperation,” he said.

The families said the victims were traumatised and in pain after being assaulted by Manana.

Despite Manana issuing an apology through a statement, family spokesperson, Phesheya Duma, said the victims had not received a direct apology.

Phesheya said he had seen the statement from the deputy minister but there had been no communication with them. He said the three victims did not know Manana personally but met him at the club.

“We are appalled by the behaviour of a Cabinet minister and we are hoping law will ensure that he is dealt with within the legal parameter,” Phesheya said.

The ministry of police confirmed that a case of assault was opened with the police.

“Women deserve love and protection from all of us. The police must be given space to investigate this case without fear or favour, no one is above the law irrespective of their position in society,” Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said.

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Susan Shabangu, expressed shock at the allegations. This after she listened to a sound clip that purported to be an admission by the deputy minister to slapping the young woman. In the clip, Manana is heard telling Duma’s brother that he had slapped her for identifying him as a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community.

“I urge that the assault case against the deputy minister be attended to with urgency,” Shabangu said.

President Jacob Zuma also responded.

He said he was confident that the law enforcement agencies would deal with the matter effectively in line with the laws of the land.

“The South African government has made violence against women a priority crime. Women have a right to safety and security and must not be attacked or abused by anyone, anywhere in the country, regardless of the position of either the perpetrator or the victim. South Africa must be safe for all women,” Zuma said.

The Department of Higher Education and Training noted Manana’s apology and will fully cooperate and wished for a swift conclusion to the investigations.

“While the matter may not be directly related to department business, it recognises the significance of these reports particularly within the context of Women’s Month and the national call for the validation for gender equality and the rights of women in a non-violent society,” Department of Higher Education and Training spokesperson Madikwe Mabotha said.

The Cubana management said they would not comment on the matter pending the outcome of the investigation.

Gender activist and actress Rosie Motene said: “I pray that she does not drop the charges. She should prepare herself for pressure due to his high position.

“I wish that our government see this as a crime and do what’s right and do not sweep this under the carpet

“My message to her and all women is that it is not your fault! Stand tall and speak out,” Motene said.

DIKELEDI RAMABOPA AND NTOMBI NKOSI

news@thenewage.co.za