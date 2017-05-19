Strategic resignation ahead of ANC Free State conference!

Free State ANC deputy provincial chairperson Thabo Manyoni, says no individual should decide on any individual’s future.

Manyoni was responding to a question raised to him on whether his future was depended on the provincial ANC chairperson and Premier Ace Magashule.

“No individual should decide on any individual’s future, but the ANC. As a caring organisation it must decide on the future of its own. The organisation must take care of its own,” Manyoni said.

Manyoni resigned as member of the National assembly earlier this month, merely a year since his deployment from his home province.

There were rife speculation that he resigned solely to contest the current incumbent Magashule for the party’s chairmanship in the upcoming provincial conference.

It is widely reported that Manyoni is supporting the party’s deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to become ANC’s president in the upcoming December conference.

During his interview with the provincial radio station O FM, Manyoni said he believed it was now time for change leading up to the 2019 general election. He didn’t want to be drawn on who he would like to see becoming the leader of the organisation come the elective conference.

However, Manyoni said the party should at all cost avoid an American scenario whereby former president Bill Clinton openly endorsed his wife Hillary Clinton to become US president, alluding to President Jacob Zuma and former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“I do believe, however, there should not be a Clinton scenario – where Bill Clinton openly endorsed his wife Hillary,” Manyoni added.

Meanwhile, newly elected Northern Cape provincial chairperson Zamani Saul, indicated in the closing of the conference in Colesberg that his province would be supporting Ramaphosa as the party’s leader.

-Sipho Jack