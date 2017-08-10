Student arrested for rape of girl, 12

A 19-YEAR-OLD college student will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this morning on a charge of statutory rape following his alleged sexcapade with a 12-year-old girl in Sunnyside on Monday evening.

According to the police, the offence took place inside the bathroom of the victim’s home. Sunnyside police spokesperson Daniel Mavimbela said it is believed that when the mother arrived home about 6pm on Monday, her younger daughter led her to believe the victim was taking a bath.

“All that reportedly changed when she spotted the suspect peeping through after the bathroom door was slightly opened. “The suspect allegedly exited the bathroom shortly thereafter.

He ran away. “The suspect, who resides at the same premises as the victim, was arrested on Monday night soon after the incident was reported to the local police,” Mavimbela said.

Mavimbela said members of the community should remember that although the age of sexual consent had been lowered to 12, that only applied to sex between young teenagers, meaning from the ages of 12 to 15.

“Young adults of 18 and 19 will be held criminally liable for engaging in sexual activities with minors below the age of 16,” he said.

This incident comes as the country is celebrating Women’s Month. The Commission for Gender Equality has called on the public who have knowledge of acts of gender-based violence and abuse to call toll-free number 0800007709 to report such cases. – 701570

