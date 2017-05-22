Students explore postnatal depression

The harrowing tale of a teenage mother who stabbed her one-year-old daughter to death is set to find expression through a student film.

Produced and directed by two Afda film students Keshni Govender and Banele Nkosi, the 15-minute film explores the mind of the killer mother and those who were close to her at the time of the incident.

In May 2012, the mother, then 19 years old, stabbed her daughter Basetsana at least eight times. In the film, though, she said she did not remember what happened.

The young woman, now 24, fell pregnant when she was 18 years old and was kicked out of her home by her angry mother.

Police reports say she stabbed the child after the father had dropped both of them off in Kagiso from Randfontein. She later called her mother in Toekomsrus and told her what she had done.

“Now in her defence she said that the negligence and the broken home lead to postnatal depression. As a result she murdered her baby,” Nkosi who directed the film said.

“For me it became less about the film and more about helping her, getting her to speak about it. The process became less of a production and more of a therapeutic journey for her.”

Nkosi said it was not easy getting the subject of the documentary on board, even though they are friends. Eventually though, he said, the killer mum and her mother agreed to be part of the film. She was sentenced to eight years in prison but served just half the sentence. She was released on parole on May 4.

Govender said the film, titled Basetsana, also helped with reconciling the recently released woman with some of the people from her past.

“At the time when we interviewed the killer mother’s friend, she did not want anything to do with her as she could not forgive her. She said when she saw the woman, she saw the baby crying,” Govender said.

“But when we did the interview with the subject, we got the two friends together and they hugged. They had a whole moment of reconciliation.”

Govender said through the film they wanted to raise awareness about postnatal depression in the black community.

“We wanted to raise awareness about postnatal depression in the black community. This particular depression is not recognised. No one gave the teenage mum support.

“If we could bring this story to people perhaps it will help to be understanding of teen mums and be there for them rather than judge and drive them away,” she said.

Basetsana will be flighted at the Afda experimental festival, in Johannesburg from June 16 to June 18.

The festival will also take place in Cape Town from June 12-17 and in Durban and Port Elizabeth on June 16.

LILLIAN SELAPISA

lillians@thenewage.co.za