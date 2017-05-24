Students film woman’s abduction

A dramatic video of a girl being forced into a car has surfaced on social media.

The video which was filmed outside the Durban University of Technology’s Sterling House residence has been confirmed as authentic but the varsity management says the girl abducted was not from the institution.

SASCO-DUT Durban Secretary Mivuyo Makaba confirmed that no student had been reported missing, but the abduction was witnessed by students.

“Students witnessed someone being taken away, but the leadership does not know about it,” Makaba said.

The students filmed the video.

In the video, the students are heard saying: “Oh my, the girl is not moving. They have put her inside, look people are watching. Please write down the number plate please.”

As they are shouting this a woman is seen being loaded into the car while people are watching.

On Wednesday SASCO at DUT and other affiliated campuses, ML Sultan and Steve Biko campus are hosting a march under the hashtag ‘Hands off our Sisters and Children’.

The organisation have invited the police, DUT management and the ward 28 councillor t accept a memorandum.

Makaba said there were many security issues which were included in the memorandum including broken street lights and and the need for police to step up patrols in the vicinity of the campus.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said had not yet received a report on a missing person.

Mbhele urged students to be vigilant at all times as they make themselves vulnerable walking around with earphones so they cannot hear danger and are distracted so have difficulty in identifying an attacker.