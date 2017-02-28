Students nominated for competition

TWO interior design students from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Pretoria are in the running to win this year’s Furniture Design Competition held in Durban next month.

Patience Rachidi, 23 and Domine Stapelberg, 20, who are third year students at TUT, will showcase their designs during the Durban Decorex Exhibition and will be in the running to win a one-year internship, design software training and graphic design tablets.

Rachidi, who was born in Ga-Sekhukhune in Limpopo, said she was ecstatic and never thought one day she would get an opportunity to be a finalist while being a student. She said it had not always been easy being a designer. “I knew I was good in drawing when I was still in primary school,” Rachidi said.

“At one point, I even tried to convince my mother to let me quit high school and go straight to an art school.” She believes the competition will improve her skills to become a more creative person. Stapelberg from Montana, Pretoria, said participating at this year’s Decorex, had always been her dream since she knew her passion lay in creating spaces, designs and innovation.

She said it was awesome to finally reap the rewards of being committed and working hard to be a better designer every year. She said the good thing about art and design was that every project was different and required one to have a different perspective and be more creative. The programme coordinator responsible for interior designing at TUT’s department of visual communication, Clifford Moleko, said the two fina ists representing the university had always been committed to their work and had shown potential since they started.

Moleko said the university tried to promote a culture of excellence for their students. He said that was why it was important to expose their top students to various competitions within the industry and the competitive nature of innovation and design.

“The competition will bear good fruit for the department in the future,” Moleko said. “It is very relevant to what we do as part of our programme especially with the focus on furniture design. It can talk to some of the work that the students can make in their future career paths.”

kutullom@thenewage.co.za

-Kutullo Madisha