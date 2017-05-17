Students urged to sign loan agreements

More than 20000 financial aid recipients have signed their loan agreement forms since the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) earlier this month called on students to do so or face losing their funding for this year.

On May 2 NSFAS said 63558 students who received funding had not yet signed their loan agreements and that it should be done by May 31 to avoid losing it.

NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said they were hopeful that the outstanding students would have signed the forms at their universities and technical and vocational education and training colleges by the deadline.

“NSFAS would like to thank the students who have signed their loan agreement forms. We will assist students where we can,” Mamabolo said.

NSFAS had also raised concern over students who had changed their contact details, with more than 8000 of them declared invalid. However, Mamabolo said they had been doing their best to address this.

“We have increased the number of staff members who are attending to the update of contact details for funded students to ensure they are able to sign.

“We encourage students to opt for SIM swaps if they lose their cellphones and not to keep changing their cellphone numbers as this affects the signing of the agreement and the disbursement of allowances for those using sBux,” Mamabolo said.

The new centralised online applications system has been criticised by the South African Students Congress which said it was rolled out too soon. The student movement said the system had failed students and that the delay in the signing had been caused by NSFAS’s own failure to manage the system.

More than 2 million students studying at universities and TVET colleges have been funded by NSFAS since 2013, Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande has said.

LILLIAN SELAPISA

lillians@thenewage.co.za