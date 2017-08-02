Stuttaford Van Lines “colluded using government tenders”

The Competition Commission has charged Stuttaford Van Lines (Pty) Ltd (Stuttaford) with 649 counts of collusive tendering, in relation to hundreds of government tenders issued for furniture transportation.

Stuttaford colluded in tenders issued by the Presidency, Parliament, the SA Secret Service, the SA Police Service, the National Prosecuting Authority, SARS, the Reserve Bank, the Department of Justice, the Public Protector as well as SOEs and private companies, the commission said in a statement.

The Commission is asking the Tribunal to fine the company 10% of its annual turnover on each of the 649 charges. The Commission’s investigation showed that Stuttaford colluded with its competitors from at least 2007 and entered into discreet collusive agreements relating to the furniture removal tenders, mostly involving government departments. The Commission has referred the case to the Tribunal for adjudication.

The Commission in 2010 initiated a complaint into alleged collusive conduct and later found that in the furniture removal industry, a general requirement is that the removal of furniture of government employees requires at least two quotes in order to be financed by government.

However, the companies applying for the tenders had an arrangement that the company approached first would source the second quotation on behalf of the client from its competitor. The first company would stipulate the price at which its competitor should price the tender.

The company that requested the quotation would also request its competitor to send its quote directly to the customer.

All the companies involved in this fraudulent activities with Stuttaford have subsequently settled with the Commission. The companies involved in collusion are JH Retief Transport CC, Cape Express Removals (Pty) Ltd, Patrick Removals (Pty) Ltd and De Lange Transport (Pty) Ltd.