Sultry actress stakes her claim

South African actress and model Sarah Kozlowski recently returned from a 10-day stint in Los Angeles where she took part in a breathtaking photo shoot.

She said the shoot holds the key to a potential role in an upcoming American television show.

The shoot was a collaborative effort between the actress and LA-based fashion stylist Madison Dixon.

“I stayed in LA for three years and the place has become my second home of sorts as I go there at least three to four times a year. The photo shoot was quite an experience as I got to interact with Dixon.

“He is exceptionally talented and wonderful to work with. We decided to merge our creativity and love for fashion to create something magnificent. The images were themed around some of the roles I may be taking on this year. The makeup team was also great,” the former Isidingo actress said.

She has appeared in a number of local and international productions and in the coming weeks, the talented actress will appear in the new SABC2 drama series, Bones of My Bones, which premieres on March 1.

“I will be playing the role of Claire on Bones of My Bones. Claire is given a second lease on life after a series of unusual happenings and tragedy.

“It is now up to her to take the opportunity afforded to her,” Kozlowski said, without wanting to reveal much about the character and the ensuing story line.

The 13-part drama series follows a group of men as they struggle with a mundane everyday life and their relationships with strong-willed and opinionated women who refuse to have their voices suppressed.

The show further unpacks the true meaning of love and how far some people are prepared to go to show how deep their love for their partner runs.

Kozlowski, who is a fan of South African television productions, said she is learning to speak Zulu.

“There is so much happening in the South African film industry at the moment. I am even learning Zulu as I want to be a part of the groundbreaking stuff that is coming out of local filmmakers.

“On the local front I am a fan of The Queen and what the Fergusons are doing in the South African television industry.

“I think they are doing a great job and their family life filters beautifully into their professional life which is a great thing. The South African television industry is doing well with lots of world-class local productions dominating our screens,” she said.

She recently appeared in the country’s first sci-fi television series, Jongo, which airs on e.tv as well as SABC2’s Thola.

She also has a set of films that she will be appearing in.

Among these is Alexia where she plays the leading role.

Alexia is forced into a trial by fire after meeting the man who seemingly makes her dreams come true. Alexia, she says, addresses relationships and betrayal.

It also addresses gender-based violence and shines a light on the victims from a different point of view, the position of strength.

Many might know her from Isidingo where she played the role of a not-so-innocent girl who enjoys making sex tapes in her spare time.

But having been in the acting business for 10 years now, Kozlowski has had a string of roles under her belt.

She has appeared in local and international films such as Bond of Blood, Death Race 3, Black Jew and The Racist, among others.

After being awarded a sponsorship to study acting in Los Angeles and New York, the well-travelled actress went on to work internationally in Morocco, London, Milan, Sardinia, Mumbai, Seychelles, New York, Thailand, Monaco, Dubai, Switzerland and Mauritius.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE