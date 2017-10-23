Sunday Times slammed over reshuffle report

IN A startling statement yesterday, the Russian embassy in Pretoria came out guns blazing against newspaper the Sunday Times.

This followed a Sunday Times article claiming that Russia had influence on the recent South African Cabinet reshuffle and that a Russian delegation came to South Africa last week to influence the move.

In a statement, Russia said: “We are highly disappointed to see yet another example of sensationalism and fake news in the South African press, especially, in an evident attempt to emulate the worst kind of groundless anti-Russian attacks by some of the global mainstream media.

“The embassy is completely unaware of any high-level Russian delegation coming to South Africa last week. Apparently, either these anonymous sources know more than we do, or they live in some alternate reality.”

Last week, several newspapers ran a story that a “Russian deal” was the reason for the Cabinet reshuffle.

“As this submission had not been accepted and confirmed by the court, the headline had been unfair, without basis and inaccurate.

“We consider this slanderous piece, which as usual is based entirely on hearsay and unnamed information, unfit for a serious publication such as the Sunday Times claims to be,” the Russian embassy statement said.

Speaking to The New Age last week, Energy Minister David Mahlobo said he was not aware of any Russian-deal and the media was peddling lies, doing the lobbying for the opposition.

Last month, the 16 million member Zion Christian Church (ZCC) boycotted all Tiso Blackstar newspapers following an unproven story about church leader bishop Barnabas Lekganyane.

Sunday World said a ZCC branch in Botswana was planning on heading to the high court in that country after Lekganyane and the church allegedly violated an interim order they obtained on July 17, which prevented the church and its Botswana leaders from merging branches.

Tabloid Sunday World issued an apology to the ZCC in its paper when the news of a boycott of Sunday World, the Sowetan, Sunday Times and other newspapers owned by the Tiso Blackstar Group broke.

The paper admitted it had “created a wrong and misleading impression that a court of law had in fact made a pronouncement” to the effect that ZCC church leader Lekganyane was facing arrest.

Sifiso Mahlangu

sifisom@thenewage.co.za