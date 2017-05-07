Sundowns beat Pirates to retain second spot

Mamelodi Sundowns retained their second spot in the Absa Premiership following their 2-0 win over Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The home side’s clear chance came in the 13th minute when Oupa Manyisa passed Thamsanqa Gabuza the ball in the box but the striker hit the ball wide as he was under pressure from Downs’ defence.

The Brazilians were in the lead in the 25th minute when Khama Billiat headed home from ten-yards out after Issa Sarr cleared the ball straight to Billiat.

Pirates were closed to finding an equaliser when defender Thabo Matlaba’s long range shot went inches wide the goalpost.

Just before going to half time break, Sundowns should have doubled their lead when Percy Tau found himself in an one on one situation with the goalkeeper but Tau failed to beat the keeper.

The defending champions started the second half like a house on fire as they continued to cause problem for the home side. Sundowns doubled their lead in the 48th minute when Yannick Zakri skipped his way past two defenders and placed the ball past the keeper.

After taking the lead, Pitso Mosimane’s side sat back and absorb the pressure from the home side as they protect their 2-0 lead. Pirates continued to look for a consolation goal but luck was not on their side.

The African Champions were unlucky to get their third goal when Billiat’s long range shot hit the woodwork. The game ended 2-0 with Sundowns collecting maximum points.