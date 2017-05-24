Sundowns crush Vita in CAFCL

Mamelodi Sundowns have moved second on the log standing of group C following their 3-1 win over AS Vita Club on Wednesday afternoon at the Stade des Martyrs la Pentecote.

The game started both sides showing their attacking intents. Sundowns got a clear chance in the ninth minute when striker Yannick Zakri effort was saved by the goalkeeper.

The home side retain possession but could not create clear chances. Anthony Laffor gave Sundowns the lead in the 23rd when he scored a powerful header from Langerman’s cross.

Eight minutes later, Vita level the score through Sidibe who scored a powerful strike from the edge of the box. The home side started to see more of the ball after scoring the equaliser.

Just before going to half time, Zakhri was denied by the crossbar after he protected the ball from the opponent before he unleashed his strike.

Vita came to the second half looking for an equaliser but Sundowns’ defence was too strong for them. Percy Tau should have given his side the lead in the 50th minute on a one-on-one situation but he failed to beat the goalkeeper. The Brazilians restored their lead in the 56th minute when striker Yannick Zakri created some space before he put the ball in the back of the net.

Sundowns could have added the third goal on a counter attack when Tau teed up Themba Zwane who sent the ball over the crossbar.

The home side continued to dominate possession but their final touches were not good enough. In the 77th minute, Sibusiso Vilakazi gave Sundowns the third goal after beating the last defender before firing past Lukong. Sundowns held onto their lead as the game ended 3-1.