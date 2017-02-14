Sundowns held to 1-1 draw by Chippa United

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United in an Absa Premiership clash on Tuesday night at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

The wet pitch made it difficult for both teams to play their usual passing style. But it was Sundowns who managed to break the deadlocks through defender Wayne Arendse.

Chippa immediately tried to get an equaliser but they couldn’t penetrate Sundowns’ defence.

The home side were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute after Buyani Sali was brought down in the box by Arendse. Rhulani Manzini stepped up to score the penalty, 2-2.

Sundowns came from the half time break desperately looking for a goal but luck was not on their side. The Tshwane side could have taken the lead again in the 48th minute when Themba Zwane’s cross found Teko Modise unmarked at the back post, but Modise hit the ball over the crossbar.

Pitso Mosimane had to bring on Thapelo Morena and Tebogo Langerman in search for a goal but it was not to be. However the introduction of the duo changed the complexion of the game a little bit as Sundowns put more pressure on Chippa United. The Chilli Boys defended so well as the game finished 1-1.

-TNA Reporter