Sundowns in talks with Chiefs for Lebese

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns have shown interest in securing the service of midfielder George Lebese.

The talks between the two clubs is underway regarding the transfer of Lebese who faces uncertain future at Amakhosi.

The Soweto giants took to twitter to confirm that talks with Sundowns is currently underway.

“We have received an offer from Sundowns. However, at this stage of proceedings an agreement regarding a transfer fee has not been reached,” Chiefs manager Bobby Motaung said in a statement.

Lebese was not featured in Chiefs’ last two pre-season matches against Chippa United and Orlando Pirates.

The 28-year-old midfielder will be hoping to fill up the space left by Keagan Dolly at Sundowns who joined the French Ligue 1 side Montpellier.