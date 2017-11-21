Sundowns to test Students

DURING last season, the three matches between Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns played a major role on where the MTN8 and PSL titles went.

Now, as the two teams prepare to meet at the Bidvest Wits Stadium this evening, both teams will be out to rescue below par seasons. Defending PSL champions Wits will be desperate to use their home ground advantage to move away from the relegation zone, while Sundowns will be out to maintain their 100% away record. Sundowns have won all four away games this season, while losing their three home matches.

The Clever Boys head into this clash with mixed results, having lost their last PSL match to Chippa United. But there is doubt that Gavin Hunt’s men will take a lot from their 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend to build on as they face Pitso Mosimane’s side.

The match will also see Mosimane and Hunt renew their rivalry down in the dugout. Wits midfielder Xola Mlambo, who came through the Sundowns development structures, said the Students will be on top of their game when they host the former African champions.

“We had a good thing going when we started the league last season, but this season has not been the same. We have been getting injuries. “It is not easy. We have to keep going. We are now focused on facing Sundowns in the league and we will afford them the respect they deserve. We will have to work twice as hard as they do,” Mlambo said.

“It is never easy playing against teams such as Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates. You just have to fight. We will have to grind it out to get past whatever that will come at us.” Wits have won just two matches out of nine in the league this season, not the kind of start expected from the defending PSL champions.

While Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s line-up can be guessed at as he does not like to change personnel, the same cannot be said of Wits, who have been changing their team a lot this season.

From Sundowns, Zimbabwean Khama Billiat might lead the line with Percy Tau, while Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda could be in midfield. Wits have been inconsistent with their team selections, but Hunt can still call on the players that won him the league last season. players such as Thabang Monare, Mlambo, Daine Klate, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Phumlani Ntshangase. • The match at the Bidvest Stadium starts at 7.30pm.

-MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE|mmasekepem@ thenewage.co.za