Sundowns without seven key players in crucial Champions League encounter

A near disaster in the making – Mamelodi Sundowns will be without their seven regular players when they face AS Vita, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) outfit, in an crucial Champions League match.

Two weeks ago in Tshwane, the Brazilians drew 0-0 in their opening group match against St George of Ethiopia. With less than an impressive showing against St George, the Brazilians look forward to securing a win against Vita to earn a better spot in the group.

Among the players to miss the game include Khama Billiat, still nursing an ankle injury. Captain fantastic, Hlompho Kekana is due for late fitness test. He suffers from a strain thigh muscle.

Hard working midfielder Tiyani Mabunda has not fully recovered from an ankle injury, while defender Ricardo Nascimento has been out of action with a groin injury and Wayne Arendse recovering from an ankle injury, the same affliction bothering Bangaly Sumahoro. Defender Asavela Mbekile is out with a foot injury