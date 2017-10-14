Supersport crowned MTN8 champions

Supersport United have been crowned the 2017 MTN8 champions after beating Cape Town City 4-2 on penalties at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday evening.

Cape Town City took the lead through midfielder Sibusiso Masina who scored in the 22nd minute of the match from the cross delivered by defender Ebrahim Seedat.

Matsatsantsa got an equaliser in the 79th minute, after a pass from forward Bradley Grobler found running left-footed Thabo Mnyamane outside 18 area box. Mnyamane managed to beat the Citizen defence and keeper Shu-Aib Walters to find the back of the net.

The match went to extra-time but both teams failed to get a winning goal in both halves that forced to penalties.

United goalkeeper was the hero in the penalty shoot-out, saving penalties from Lyle Lakay and Judas Moseamedi, with Dove Wome scoring the winning penalty to hand the Tshwane side the MTN8 title.

-TNA Reporter