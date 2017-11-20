SuperSport’s away goal crucial

SUPERSPORT United suffered a 2-1 defeat to TP Mazembe in the Caf Confederation Cup final first leg at Lubumbashi yesterday.

Despite losing the first leg, Matsatsantsa a Pitori will be pleased that they go into the second leg at home on Saturday night having scored an away goal.

This means a 1-0 victory at Lucas Moripe Stadium will see them being crowned this year’s champions.

All is not lost for the Tshwane side and that away goal could prove to be crucial at home this weekend when they host the return leg and SuperSport will feel they still have a chance.

Eric Tinkler was without suspended Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Morgan Gould and injured Teboho Mokoena for this match.

Their experience was missed, especially in the middle of the park and in defence where Gould formed a solid partnership with Clayton Daniels.

SuperSport knew the away goal would be crucial and they started brightly in search of the opener. They had chances to open the scoring but poor finishing let them down.

Bradley Grobler and Dove Wome had good chances to open the scoring but could not convert them and they were made to rue that as Mazembe scored in the 18 minute through Adama Traore who capitalised on a Ronwen Williams error.

Traore took a shot just outside the box and Williams helped it to the net while a better option would have to punch in outside for a corner kick.

Despite conceding a goal, SuperSport continued to look for the away goal by creating chances and giving Mazembe some all sorts of problems. But still could not convert. They went into the interval a goal down although they deserved to have scored looking at the number of chances they created.

That away goal finally came almost immediately after the restart with Sipho Mbule levelling the score line 1-1 and giving SuperSport the advantage they were looking for.

Mbule, who came in for Mokoena scored a scorcher just outside the box giving Mazembe keeper Robert Kiadiaba no chance.

Tinkler’s team grabbed the much-needed early goal in the second half and just as things started to look good for SuperSport, Mazembe restored their lead in the 67 minute. Again Williams could have done better again as he failed to hold the ball from Daniel Adjei who made it 2-1.

The ball bounced just in front of him and went through his hands to the goal as he tried to make a save.

Mazembe were looking to increase their lead and took advantage of a tiring SuperSport team towards the end of the match.

They created chances but could not get the third goal as SuperSport opted to sit back and defend and survived the storm.

Meanwhile, Bloemfontein Celtic will meet Bidvest Wits in the Telkom Knock-out final next month. Celtic defeated Polokwane City 4-3 on penalties at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday while Wits edged Chiefs 1-0 on Saturday.

