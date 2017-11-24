SuperSport’s big moment in a home CAF final

IF THERE is a match in which SuperSport United will need to give their all to be victorious then the CAF Confederation Cup final second leg against TP Mazembe at Lucas Moripe stadium tomorrow is it. SuperSport are on the verge of making history by winning their first continental title and could do so with a 1-0 victory.

They trail TP Mazembe 2-1 heading into the return leg but their away goal carries a distinct advantage. Matsatsantsa a Pitori are well aware that a 1-0 victory will see them crowned champions but the Republic of Congo side has vast experience in continental competitions, having won the Champions League five times and the Confederation Cup once.

Following their 2-1 defeat away last week, SuperSport have been boosted by the return of key players Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Teboho Mokoena. And with these players returning, SuperSport should be stronger than they were in the first leg. Letsholonyane, who watched from home when they lost the first leg, feels Mazembe are beatable but it requires SuperSport to concentrate throughout.

“They are a good team but they are beatable. We saw that when we created many chances in the first half which we didn’t convert and they only got four chances and they scored twice,” Letsholonyane said.

“It was a good performance in the first leg after scoring the away goal and we need to work hard and wrap it up at home. “We did well, looking at the fact that most of the players who played have not been playing that much.”

There is no doubt that Letsholonyane’s experience was missed in the first leg and his return is set to provide creativity in the middle of the park. He will also play a role in guiding youngsters Mokoena and Sipho Mbule in the midfield and will embrace that role. “It’s our duty as so-called experienced players to try and help these young guys.

“We’ve been through this route and our duties are to try and minimise their mistakes so that they can realise their potential more quickly than we did. “For me, I think it is important that I keep talking to them and try to help them grow their game and for them, it is about keeping on working hard.”

