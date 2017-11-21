Super Sub Billiat scores brace to sink Wits

Mamelodi Sundowns have move to the fourth spot in the league table following their 2-0 win over Bidvest Wits at the Bidvest Stadium.

The first 15 minutes, the Brazilian controlled the game with Manyisa, Mabunda and Kekana in charge of the midfield. Wits snatched the game from the visitors when they started to expose Sundowns midfield.

Before going to halftime, Sundowns almost took the lead when Sibusiso Vilakazi’s shot hit the crossbar.

In the second half, Pitso Mosimane made few changes by bringing in Khama Billiat to replace Thapelo Morena. Billiat made his presence felt when he broke the deadlock just minutes after coming in.

Gavin Hunt brought on James Keene and Vincent Pule with a hope of changing the game and possibly get an equaliser. Billiat extended Sundown’ lead when he scored a second goal after receiving a through ball from Laffor.

The win sees Sundowns move up to the 4th spot in the table from 8th position. While Wits’ misery continues as they are struggling to move up to the table from 15th position. The Clever boys will take on Maritzburg United in their next league match away from home.

-TNA Reporter