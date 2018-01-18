Suspect arrested in Siam Lee murder case

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 20-year-old Siam Lee in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening at his home in Hillcrest after an intensive investigation by the police.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said: “During the arrest, a Mercedes Benz Vito and an unlicensed firearm were seized at his house.”

Lee was reported missing at the Durban North police station on 4 January.

The burnt body of a woman was found a few days later, in a sugarcane field in New Hanover and a murder case was opened.

“Detectives are still awaiting the results of DNA tests to confirm if the burnt body of the woman found at New Hanover is that of Siam Lee. Should that be the case, the suspect will be charged with her murder,” Mbhele said.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa hailed the breakthrough by detectives.

“Our detectives have been working tirelessly and this is the breakthrough we had hoped for. We will ensure that we do everything within our control to ensure that the suspect is placed before a competent court so that he can account for his actions,” Langa said.

-TNA Reporter