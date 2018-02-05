Suspect killed in shootout with cops during attempted robbery

The police in Jane Furse outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a group of armed suspects who allegedly attempted to rob a business in the early hours of Monday morning.

The group allegedly stormed a local liquor outlet, tied security guards at gunpoint and tried to gain entry into the building.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects then started shooting at the outlet from outside.

“The owner then retaliated by firing back. The police were subsequently called and reacted swiftly. On arrival, a crossfire ensued between these criminals and the police until one of them was fatally shot and others fled the scene before they could rob anything,” Ngoepe said.

One firearm believed to have been used by the suspects was also recovered at the scene.

“All the suspects and the deceased are currently not known, we are busy with our investigations.”

Anyone with information or the identification of the deceased suspect can contact Captain Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, Crime Stop on 0860010111 or alternatively SMS Crime Line on 32211.

-TNA Reporter