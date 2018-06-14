Suspect to appear in court for possession of explosives

An alleged Kingpin will appear at the Barberton Magistrate Court on Friday for illegal dealing and possession of explosives.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Hawks’ Firearm Control and Priority Violent Unit and Technical Operations Management Section in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

The suspect is also believed to be linked to the alleged supply of explosives around Mpumalanga.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said that the concerted efforts to combat the spate of cash in transit heist in the country are gaining momentum through a multi-faceted approach which centres on crime intelligence-driven operations.

“At least 18 blasting cartridges, 15 detonators, ammonium nitrate pills and detonating fuses and cash were seized during the operations.”

Meanwhile, another suspect in Cape Town is expected to appear at the Vredenburg Magistrate court on Monday for his involvement in the cash-in-transit heist incident.

He allegedly accosted and threatened a security officer with a pistol after he collected cash from a safe mounted on the outside wall of a food outlet in Vredenburg.

Mulaudzi said that the suspect is currently in prison and made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday.

