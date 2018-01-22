Suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh resigns

Eskom has on Monday announced the resignation of its suspended Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anoj Singh.

Eskom said the newly elected chairman Jabu Mabuza accepted Singh’s resignation.

“Eskom has today received, through Mr Anoj Singh’s attorneys, a formal letter of resignation by Mr Singh from his position as the Chief Financial Officer, in line with the terms of his employment contract.

“The board of Eskom, through the Chairman, has accepted the resignation and communicated the acceptance through Mr Singh’s attorneys.Mr Singh’s resignation is with immediate effect,” Eskom said in the statement.

Singh resigns a day before he appears before a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption at the power utility.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises is investigating mismanagement of state funds at the Eskom.

-TNA Reporter