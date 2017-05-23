Swallows wallop P Stars 4-2

Mbabane Swallows have hammered Platinum Stars 4-2 in their CAF Confederation Cup Group C clash on Tuesday afternoon.

The home side took the lead early in the game in the fourth minute through Sabelo Ndzinisa. Two minutes later, Ndzinisa got his brace after he scored a great header from a close range.

Dikwena were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute when Shilongo was brought down in the box. Shilongo stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake from the spot-kick to net.

Stars could have equalised before going to the halftime break when they were awarded a second penalty but Abia Nale’s effort was superbly saved by the goalkeeper. Ndzinisa grabbed his hat-trick when he scored a great goal from 12 yards out.

With 15 minutes remaining, Ndzinisa was again the man to hand his club the final goal of the match when he scored his fourth goal. Stars were awarded a third penalty before the match ended. Shilongo stepped up to slot home his second goal as the match ended 4-2.