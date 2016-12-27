Swansea City sack American manager Bradley

Swansea City have sacked manager Bob Bradley less than three months after the American took charge at the Liberty Stadium, the Premier League’s second-bottom club said on Tuesday.

Swansea were thrashed 4-1 at home by West Ham United on Monday and are mired in a relegation battle, level on 12 points with basement side Hull City after 18 games.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,” said Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins. “Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.”

Bradley, 58, saw his Swansea side pick up just two wins and two draws in his 11 games in charge, during which they conceded 29 goals, after he replaced Francesco Guidolin on Oct. 3.

Swansea’s first team coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take charge while the club start looking for a replacement just days before the opening of the January transfer window.

Former Manchester United and Wales winger Ryan Giggs is the early favourite for the job among the bookmakers followed by Wales manager Chris Coleman, who used to play for Swansea.

Former United States national team coach Bradley became the first American to manage a Premier League club when he left French club Le Havre to take over at Swansea.

Having worked in American club football as well as in Norway and France, Bradley arrived with a wealth of experience but he was unable to turn the Welsh club’s fortunes around.

“Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future,” Jenkins added in a statement on the club website (www.swanseacity.net).

American businessmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan brought a controlling stake in the club in June and Bradley was appointed after the sacking of Italian Guidolin, who had joined in January to replace former Swansea player Garry Monk.

Bradley was U.S. manager for five years from 2006, winning the 2007 CONCACAF Cup, and led them to the 2010 World Cup last 16, and has also managed Egypt’s national team.

At club level he has managed American teams Chicago Fire, Metrostars and Chivas USA along with Norwegian outfit Stabaek.

