Swansea crushed at home by West Ham

Struggling Swansea City slumped to a third consecutive loss as West Ham United put further distance between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone with a comfortable 4-1 victory at the Liberty Stadium on Monday.

Home keeper Lukasz Fabianski’s mistake allowed former Swansea player Andre Ayew to put West Ham ahead after 13 minutes and the nearest Swansea came to equalising before the break was Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free kick that was saved by Darren Randolph.

West Ham doubled their advantage in the 50th minute when defender Winston Reid met Dimitri Payet’s corner with a header that gave Fabianski no chance.

Second-bottom Swansea had plenty of possession but West Ham were defensively solid and Michail Antonio put the result beyond doubt when he turned in Havard Nordtveit’s shot.

Fernando Llorente grabbed a late consolation for the hosts but there was still time for Andy Carroll to embellish a third consecutive win for the Hammers.

