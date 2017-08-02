Tackling crime syndicate

Pretoria police believe that the arrest of a robbery suspect will lead to a breakthrough in cracking a syndicate of criminals operating in the area.

The suspect, 31, is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition following the recovery of a handgun and ammunition from the Icasa flat which he appears to have been using as a hide-out.

Spokesperson for the Sunnyside station commander, Capt Daniel Mavimbela, said that the handgun was reportedly stolen from a 57-year-old man from Randfontein, shortly after he was kidnapped from a local filling station in June.

“He was forced to drive to the Icasa flat by a group of about five men who had forced their way into his car,” Mavimbela said.

“Reports suggest that transactions in excess of R50000 were made from the victim’s bank account after he was forced to part with his bank card and pin code during the period when he had been kept at Icasa.”

In an unrelated case, another suspect from Icasa flat, Clement Oghonim, 27, is also expected to appear in the same court today facing a charge of kidnapping.

Mavimbela said that Oghonim was arrested in March this year for kidnapping a 21-year-old man who was with his online blind date in Sunnyside.

Meanwhile, three suspects were arrested yesterday morning in Beyers Naude Drive during a routine police check after being found in possession of stolen property.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said the suspects were linked to several house robberies in the area.

“The suspects will be profiled in order to determine if they are linked to more crimes which will be added to their charges,” Makhubela said.

“They are facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property and house robberies that are presently under investigation.”

In a separate case, Fairland police opened fire on two of four suspects who pulled weapons on them after fleeing in a suspicious looking white VW Polo also on Beyers Naude Drive in Cresta.

Makhubela said the four were heading towards the shopping centre when the police became suspicious and followed them.

“Upon reaching the short driveway into the mall, they spotted the police vehicle and jumped out. The police managed to catch two of them, one was caught by mall security guards. The fourth one shot at the police as he tried to get away and was shot in his foot. He has been taken to hospital.”

The police believe the men were about to rob the shopping centre before they were intercepted. They were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms. No one was injured.

Makhubela said that the successful operations should send a message to criminals that the police were out in full force fighting crime as part of Police Minister Fikile Mbalua’s #wanyatsotsi campaign to eradicate criminals.

DIKELEDI RAMABOPA and CALLYN MARKS

