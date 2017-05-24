Tackling pupil pregnancy

Noting the prevalence of pupil pregnancy in schools and the obstacle this presents to the education of young girls, the provincial department of education has launched the My Life, My Future! campaign.

Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane said the aim of the campaign was to achieve three main objectives.

“The programme is aimed at increasing school retention for pupils experiencing social-, health- and behaviour-related barriers; reducing social ills like pupil pregnancy and substance abuse, while increasing the knowledge of the dangers of HIV and related conditions, and promoting achievement behaviour among pupils,” Dlungwane said.

Dlungwane said R56m had been set aside for the My Life, My Future! programme. He said the department was providing sexual and reproductive health education as part of the life orientation subject.

Dlungwane said the department was also implementing five other critical initiatives targeting schools with the highest rates of pupil pregnancy. The first initiative is a joint venture with the department of health and social development called the Integrated School Health programme.

Dlungwane said one of its key components was health education, focusing on imparting knowledge, skills, values and positive attitudes towards sexual and reproductive health, with a strong focus on preventing pupil pregnancy. In the second initiative, the department is working with Soul City in a programme called Soul Buddyz Clubs. Dlungwane said the third is a peer education programme that involves 2 600 pupils in 520 secondary schools with the highest rate of pupil pregnancy.

“The pupils have been selected and trained as peer educators to contribute to the wellbeing of other pupils by modelling healthy behaviour, setting and shifting peer group norms, supporting peers to find relevant information and help, and, above all, demonstrating healthy academic decision-making and social skills,” he said.

The fourth initiative also focuses on female pupils in schools with high rates of pregnancies. Dubbed the Keeping Girls in Schools programme, it is a partnership between the department, the South African Sugar Industry Trust fund and the Media in Education Trust. Dlungwane said the programme focused on strengthening the capacity of schools to support teenage girls academically, emotionally and socially so they remained in school until Grade 12.

Finally, Baby, Not Now! is a pregnancy prevention programme targeting both boys and girls to educate them about the possible result of engaging in premature sexual activity.

LESLEY TSHAMANO

provinces@thenewage.co.za