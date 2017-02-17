Tahir aims for outstanding play in Auckland

Proteas leg-spinner, Imran Tahir is hoping the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand , which starts with the one-off T20 international in Auckland on Friday will encourage on more outstanding display .

The South African leg-spinner holds the No.1 bowling spot in both T20 and ODI cricket. He recently topped the One Day International (ODI) rankings after his outstanding performances in the 5-0 series win against Sri Lanka where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets .

In the short format of the game he has developed into an outstanding player for the Proteas , gaining endorsements from captains, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis, all giving him the nods on value he adds in the respective formats.

The 37-year-old has had played 69 ODI’s and 30 T20I’s in his six-year career so far and shows no sign of slowing down as he continues to worker harder and despite the age .

” I have been working very hard,it’s not easy to perform in every series but as long as I am performing for the team and the captain and coach are happy then I am happy,” said Tahir

However Tahir said that being ranked number one is a special thing to him because when he started playing cricket he never thought he would be the No.1 bowler one day.

The bowler attributed all this achievements to all the hard work he has been putting in.

”Being No.1 is a great achievement, I’m grateful to the team I am playing for, it’s an honour to play for South Africa and the boys have helped me over the years and made me the bowler I am today ” said Tahir.

Meanwhile the inclement weather ahead of the match at Eden Park on Friday forced the Proteas to have their practice indoors on Thursday,but the Proteas remained focused despite the disruptions to their preparation .

South Africa will play their T20I match with New Zealand on Friday 17 February at the Eden Park in Auckland at 7pm ( Local Time)

-Basil Vutomi