Task teams visit Ditsobotla residents

A task team appointed to quell violent service delivery protests in the Ditsobotla local municipality met with residents in Itsoseng, Blydeville and Coligny on Monday to provide preliminary feedback on issues raised by community leaders.

The team first met with community leaders who voiced concerns that caused flare ups in the three communities in the past two weeks.

The task team members were split into three teams. The first team led by health MEC Dr Magome Masike met residents of Itsoseng from 10.30am at Itsoseng stadium.

Finance, economic and enterprise development MEC Wendy Nelson led the second team who met residents of Blydeville in Lichtenburg while the third team, led by MEC Mpho Motlhabane, went to Coligny in the afternoon.

Spokesperson Brian Setswambung said at all three community meetings, the deployed MECs confirmed meeting with community leaders representing concerned residents.

“They tabled issues which the leaders have raised as having contributed to the service delivery protests that took place last week. The issues included housing, water and the construction of a new school among other things,” he said.

The MECs reported that a technical task team has been set up made up of senior officials from Ditsobotla, Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality and government departments.

Setswambung said the technical task team started its work yesterday and the government task team will convene community meetings to report progress to residents on May 12.

Gaolaolwe said the purpose of their visit to Blydeville was because they were a government of the people which always seeks to listen to them.

“We are here to tell Blydeville residents that together we can achieve more. What brings us here today is to report back to you because of our previous meeting with your representatives. As leaders in the government, we are elected to assist you and let you know that we are always willing to listen,” she said.

Gaolaolwe encouraged residents not to engage in violent activities that destroy their infrastructure because it was very costly to repair.

Nelson told the Blydeville community that the task team set up by the premier would ensure they received houses, scholar transport, running water and access to decent healthcare.

“We are going to ensure a high school will be built for Blydeville residents. Those who live in Phase Four will receive adequate housing and we will also ensure the satellite police station is working and the clinic is fully staffed,” she said.

Nelson said a technical task team would be on the ground from tomorrow to ensure the needs of Blydeville residents were addressed and all problems resolved.

Community leader Phillip Lottering said housing, electricity, healthcare, water supply and a high school for Blydeville are some of the things they demanded from the government.

“Life in Blydeville is very difficult, we are struggling and we must fight to be heard. We need a 24-hour clinic, we have been promised housing for more than two decades and there are only two Grade 8 classes for such a big community. Some children cross a river to get to school and some travel for more than 40km just to attend school,” he said.

Papi Seoke said some of the RDP houses had not been completed and this has been an issue for four years. He said the plumbing was very poor and when they flushed, some of the waste came back into the house.

He said that they also needed a refuse removal system and a proper sewerage plant. He said the Blydeville community was not a violent one and they were willing to engage with the government.

Last week, community members of Coligny, Blydeville and Itsoseng went on the rampage. They clashed with police, looted shops and destroyed public and private property.

Several arrests were made and some of the perpetrators remain in custody.

Premier Supra Mahumapelo appointed a seven-member task team comprising MECs and the mayors of Ditsobotla and Ngaka Modiri Molema district.

The team is tasked with restoring order and addressing service delivery issues and assisting community members.

Task team leader MEC Sello Lehari expressed optimism that everything would be resolved peacefully.

“I heartily thank the residents of Ditsobotla for their cooperation today and urge them to work with the government in ensuring that a solution is found to the challenges that confront the municipality,” Lehari said.

