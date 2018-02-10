Tau ready to make the grade in Europe

THE general consensus at every football stadium, tavern, church, sports studio and among anyone who follows PSL football is that Percy Tau is the best player in the league at the moment. His coach Pitso Mosimane and his teammates have made peace with such a fact, while some of his most fervent admirers want to see Tau leave the country for Europe at the end of this season to make his mark on a wider stage.

Even former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu, who is one of the shining stars at French side SC Amiens, has been vocal on Twitter, calling for Tau to ditch the PSL for Europe. Mosimane, who is finalising his team to play against Cape Town All Stars to take place at Athlone stadium tonight at 7.30pm, agrees that Tau has the attributes to make it in Europe, but just as he did with Zungu and Keagan Dolly, has questioned if the current Bafana Bafana star is ready for the big jump.

“I think his assists, his goals, the way he plays puts him in a good position to be footballer of the year. It just depends on whether it is whether goals count, then it is Rodney Ramagalela. “If is assists and influencing big games and a lot of big games, then it is Percy. But let us not jump the gun,” Mosimane said. “He wants to play in Europe. He plays for Bafana and he is fearless. He is leading the national team as the leading striker. The quality of his play says he is ready. The mentality says he is ready. But I’m conservative. I want more polish for the product to shine. “I want him to go to the top five leagues of Europe. “To go there, he must win the Champions League, the league and the Nedbank Cup. That is the passport. “He can go to any league in Europe, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium. “Those are in Europe, but we want the best five. We want him in the Champions League.” The Sundowns coach said there were already concrete offers for Tau on the table, but the club will not just take up any overture. “We are receiving interest about Percy about what he does every week. “We live in an international space. People scout around. Europe wants to see who is the best player in South Africa. Who is the best in Nigeria. Just like us. “We know who is the top player in Nigeria, Bolivia and these countries,” Mosimane said.“Percy will always have interest shown in him. He deserves it. And I want him to go to Europe. “The office knows where the interest is from. Malta is also a country in Europe. You have your Maldovia, the fishermen and all those things. But my interest is him going to the best leagues.” Though he used to say he was not ready, Tau too has changed his tune, giving the biggest indication that he feels ready to go. “I have played in the league and on the continent with Bafana. “I have played in the Champions League and in the Club World Cup. I have faced those guys there. I have played the World Cup qualifiers,” Tau said.

